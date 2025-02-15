Virally famous PopUp Bagels pursues Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Social media-famous PopUp Bagels, known for its ever-changing selection of cream cheeses, is coming to Central Florida.

Kal Gullapalli, CEO of MPZ Holdings LLC, has signed a franchise agreement to bring PopUp Bagels to Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville. PopUp Bagels will handle the South Florida market corporately, Gullapelli said.

Read: Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Aldi put some limits on egg purchases

In Orlando, PopUp Bagels has letters of intent on two spaces in Winter Park. A letter of intent in commercial real estate is a nonbinding agreement outlining the terms of a potential deal.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group