Volunteers build mobility ramps to help local heroes on Veterans Day

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Two local heroes were gifted home improvements for Veterans Day.

Retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Albert Zukatis and Petty Officer Second Class John Wilkins received custom wheelchair ramps to help with their mobility.

The ramps were placed at their homes in Kissimmee and St. Cloud.

“To get in and out of the house, we’d have to lug our walkers down the steps,” Zukatis said. “It makes it so much easier to get it in and out of the house.”

The project was made possible through a partnership between the Osceola Council On Aging and the Home Depot Foundation’s Helping Homebound Heroes.

