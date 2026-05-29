Volunteers pack backpacks to support military families with school supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 600 kids will have school supplies next year thanks to a generous mission.

Volunteers from Hilton Grand Vacations recently packed 660 backpacks for military children as part of Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade program.

The school supplies are intended to support military families facing financial difficulties while their loved ones are deployed overseas, according to officials.

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