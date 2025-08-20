Volusia County app delivers real-time updates, maps, and emergency planning tools

, Fla. — Volusia County has introduced an Emergency Management app to help residents stay informed and prepared during emergencies.

The app offers features like real-time social media updates, push notifications, news blogs, contact info, and damage report submissions from devices.

A key feature of the app is its interactive map, offering weather radar, emergency shelter locations, and evacuation zones and routes tailored for Volusia County. This helps residents quickly identify the safest routes and shelters in an emergency.

The app features an emergency plan section where users can keep their emergency contacts, checklists, and essential information up to date, helping them prepare effectively for different emergencies.

Furthermore, the app enables users to share their location with a chosen group, improving communication and safety in urgent situations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group