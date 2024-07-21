Volusia County boy dies in apparent drowning, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old boy died Saturday in an apparent accidental drowning.

The sheriff’s office said they were called just before 6 p.m. at the property on Flowing Creek Way.

Deputies said the parents of the 2-year-old boy were already searching for him, and they arrived and assisted in an interior and exterior search.

Officials said around 6:15 p.m., the boy’s mother found him in a retention canal after noticing one of the family’s dogs was wet and the other was barking at the bank.

Deputies said they began CPR on the boy and continued life-saving measures until they met with emergency personnel at Osteen Maytown Road.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the boy was playing in a fenced backyard with the dogs. While playing, deputies said he was able to open a gate and travel about 300 feet to a canal that was obstructed from view by brush and trees.

