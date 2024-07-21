Deputies: Woman dead, man injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting early on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at 12:08 a.m. at the 9100 block of Waverly Walk Drive.

OSCO said when deputies arrived, they found two people inside the home who had been shot.

Deputies said a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. OCSO said his gunshot appeared to have been self-inflicted.

OSCO said this incident is domestic in nature and is no danger to the public.

