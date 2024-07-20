Volusia County Legal Services to host free tenants’ rights workshops at local libraries

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Representatives from Volusia County’s Community Legal Services department will be at three Volusia County Public Libraries in August for free legal learning workshops on tenants’ rights.

They’ll cover issues like rental repairs, evictions, and scams, all commonly faced by renters.

The first free workshop will be offered on Monday, Aug. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway. For more information, call 386-257-6036.

The second workshop will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Deland Regional Library at 130 E. Howry Ave. Call 386-822-6430 for more details on that workshop.

The third and final workshop will take place on Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library at 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

No registration is required for either event.

Volusia County Community Legal Services provides free legal services to vulnerable Central Florida residents. For more information about the legal services offered or to check eligibility for assistance, click here.

To learn more about Volusia County Public Library events, click here.

