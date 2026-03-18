Volusia County to break ground on new Fire Station 15

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 2 to begin construction on the new Fire Station 15. The $12.8 million facility will be located at 1159 Red John Road in Daytona Beach.

The project replaces the current Station 15, which is operating out of the Volusia County Fire Training Center. The relocation is intended to improve response times and geographic coverage for the surrounding area while allowing the training center to expand its programs.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will be a purpose-built fire rescue station.

It will feature dedicated living quarters, including bunk rooms and a day room, along with bays for emergency vehicles and operational space. The design is intended to accommodate a full-service fire rescue operation.

Station 15 provides fire suppression and emergency medical services to unincorporated Volusia County and the Daytona Beach area.

The station also houses the county’s Hazardous Materials Response Team, a specialized unit that serves the entire county.

The new location on Red John Road was chosen to increase geographic coverage to surrounding neighborhoods and major roadways.

Fire Chief Joe King said the new facility serves the needs of both emergency personnel and the public.

“This is an investment in both our firefighters and the communities they protect,” King said. “The new station positions our crews to respond faster and more effectively, while also freeing up the Fire Training Center to expand countywide training programs.”

The Volusia County Council awarded the construction contract for the project on Jan. 20. The $12,811,201 contract was awarded to Wharton-Smith to complete the work.

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