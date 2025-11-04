Volusia County brings Thanksgiving home to 200 veteran families in need

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This year, Volusia County’s Veterans Services, in collaboration with the Volusia Basket Brigade, will provide Thanksgiving food boxes to 200 veteran families in need.

Veterans can collect a Thanksgiving food box on a first come, first served basis from four locations. Distributions begin at 9 AM on Wednesday and will continue until supplies last.

The food boxes supplied can nourish a family of six, making sure veteran families have a meal for Thanksgiving.

This initiative aims to support veteran families during the holiday season by providing the necessary resources for their Thanksgiving celebrations.

