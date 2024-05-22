Local

Volusia County brush fire effecting surrounding areas

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Seminole County smoke Volusia County fire (WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires in Volusia County have surrounding counties experiencing smoky conditions.

The Ovideo Fire Department posted on its social media that the smell of fires from Volusia County has extended into eastern Seminole County.

Seminole County Fire Department posted on X the following “If you are smelling smoke in Seminole County this is most likely the reason with a photo if I-95 covered in smoke.

The 645-acre fire is 97% contained, according to the latest updates.

