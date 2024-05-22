Volusia County brush fire effecting surrounding areas

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires in Volusia County have surrounding counties experiencing smoky conditions.

The Ovideo Fire Department posted on its social media that the smell of fires from Volusia County has extended into eastern Seminole County.

Seminole County Fire Department posted on X the following “If you are smelling smoke in Seminole County this is most likely the reason with a photo if I-95 covered in smoke.

If you are smelling smoke in @seminolecounty, this is most likely the reason. Please only call 911 if you see a direct column of smoke or flames. https://t.co/AxHQhVCqLh — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 21, 2024

The 645-acre fire is 97% contained, according to the latest updates.

