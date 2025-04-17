Volusia County business owners accused of selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An investigation into a Volusia County business that began nearly a year and-a-half ago recently landed two women behind bars.

Police said the business owners were selling items on Facebook Marketplace that some might consider downright creepy.

According to Orange City Police Department, the business “Wicked Wonderland,” operated by Ashley Lelesi and Kymerlee Schopper, advertised human bones for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said they began looking into a tip about the listed items back in December 2023.

“Through further investigation, the bones were confirmed to be human and originating from more than one individual," OCPD announced in a news release.

The department submitted charges to the State Attorney’s Office after a lengthy investigation.

That led to the arrests of Lelesi and Schopper in April, police said.

A judge set each woman’s bond at $7,500.

