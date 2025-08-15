Volusia County considers beach access for horses amid parking and cleanup concerns

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Councilors are considering two areas to allow horses on the beach. The first is a 9-mile section starting at North Shore Park in Ormond-By-The-Sea and extending to the Flagler County line.

The other is roughly 3 miles south at the Neptune Beach approach. That location has more parking, but horses would have to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard to get to the beach.

Adequate parking concerns Doug Lindsay, who owns Surfers Warehouse, which is right across the street from North Shore Park.

“They would definitely have some logistic issues like where they would park. They would have to provide some type of parking. Especially for trailers,” said Lindsay.

We also hear some concerns about cleanup but county leaders said horses would be required to wear tail bags to catch waste. Owners would also have to get permits before riding and there would be seasonal restrictions to protect sea turtles.

The county will review this proposal during Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.

