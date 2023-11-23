Volusia County Council pauses industrial development amid opposition to planned fuel terminal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The fight to stop a massive fuel terminal from being built in Ormond Beach has finally gained some traction.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

This week, the Volusia County Council voted to enact a nine-month moratorium on development in all heavy industrial zones.

The change will give leaders the chance to modify the zoning not only at the potential fuel site on Hull Rd., but all across the county.

READ: 2 solutions proposed to stop massive fuel terminal from bring built in Ormond Beach

“There is still a little skepticism, a little worry because it’s a nine month moratorium. People worry oh it could go back. But we are not going back. We are going to follow through. This is just the best way to do it. It reduces the chance of any lawsuits,” said County Council Chair Jeff Brower.

Brower said the council was able to take the step after the state amended Senate Bill 250 last week, which restricted local governments power to make changes to land development regulations if they were located within 100 miles of where Hurricanes Ian and Nicole made landfall.

READ: Ormond Beach city commissioners oppose plans for new fuel terminal location

During a special session, the state passed House Bill 1-C in its place, a new disaster relief law that no longer includes the east coast.

“Far too often, we are preempted by the state where we lose local control and the best government, is the government controlled by the people, the cities, the counties,” said Brower.

READ: Company to move forward with Ormond Beach fuel storage project despite resident concerns

The land is located in unincorporated Volusia County, meaning the city has no jurisdiction. However, Ormond Beach already said it would not annex the land or supply utilities.

The city is also looking to eliminate its own heavy industrial zoning district, which will be discussed at a meeting Dec. 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group