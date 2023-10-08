Volusia County deputies seek “armed and dangerous” suspect in Deltona shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Courtland Blvd. and Glenridge Terrace just after 11 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

See a map of the area below:

The sheriff’s office has confirmed that one person was shot, but didn’t comment on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Deputies are actively searching for the suspected shooter, identified as Joseph McDonald.

McDonald should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

WANTED: Joseph McDonald is the suspect in a shooting this morning in the area of Courtland Boulevard and Glenridge Terrace in Deltona. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



If you see him, please call 911 and do not approach. pic.twitter.com/XfweGHQ5jX — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 8, 2023

Anyone who sees McDonald is advised not to approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Deputies have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the initial shooting incident, citing the early, active nature of the investigation.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

