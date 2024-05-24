Volusia County increase funding to support child water safety programs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Council has allocated more than $73,000 to help keep kids safe in the water this summer.

The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA and the Daytona Beach Parks and Recreation Department will each receive $20,000.

The funding will be used to offer free or reduced-price swim lessons to income-eligible children.

The remaining money will be used to buy door, window and pool alarms.

They will be distributed for free in libraries across the county starting next month.

