Volusia County issues voluntary evacuation recommendation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

The recommendation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. People who liv in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas are bring encouraged to find accommodations with friends or family, or use public shelters.

Beachfront residents who were impacted by significant coastal erosion during Hurricanes Ian or Nicole and not completed necessary protective measures are also encouraged to seek a safe shelter.

