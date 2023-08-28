Idalia forecast to impact Florida as Cat. 3 hurricane, tropical advisories expanded

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Idalia continues to intensify and is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida.

Forecast data shows Idalia will be a Category 3 hurricane or stronger as it strikes the west coast of Florida.

Though Idalia is still a tropical storm, it is forecast to become a hurricane later Monday.

Idalia forecast to strike Florida as Cat. 3 hurricane, tropical advisories expanded

It’s still too early to tell where exactly Idalia will make landfall, but current models show it could be somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and Tampa Bay.

Idalia will bring life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds to parts of Florida.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center as of Monday morning also shows Idalia shifting further to the east and closer to Central Florida.

Hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Marion and Sumter counties.

Tropical Storm watches have been issued for Polk, Osceola, Lake, Orange and Seminole counties.

People in Florida need to keep a close eye on Idalia because systems approaching from the Gulf of Mexico can be difficult to predict.

If Idalia shifts more towards Central Florida, will we see widespread hurricane conditions.

Anyone who has not gathered hurricane supplies for their home should do so as soon as possible.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are likely to impact Central Florida on Wednesday.

