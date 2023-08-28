Volusia County prepares for Idalia while still recovering from Ian, Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last September.

Because they are still recovering, they are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Idalia, even though the county is not expected to get the brunt of it.

The county is expecting anywhere between three to six inches of rainfall from Idalia, so there is a worry about street flooding, which is typically seen in Daytona Beach when it comes to the big storms.

County officials are warning people to stay out of the water for now as there is the potential for dangerous rip currents and heightened beach erosion due to projected easterly swells from Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic and the impending elevated levels coinciding with the upcoming full moon on Wednesday.

Volusia County Citizens Information Center is open until 6 p.m. tonight and will be open 24 hours beginning tomorrow until further notice. Residents can get information about sandbags, disaster preparation and community resources.

