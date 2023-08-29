Local

Tropical Storm Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

Tolls suspended (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that tolls along Florida’s west coast will be suspended due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will suspend tolls beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reinstate them on Sept. 5 at noon.

LIVE UPDATES: Idalia forecast to become major hurricane before landfall, watches and warnings issued

Tolls suspended include:

Hillsborough County

  • I-4 Connector
  • Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)
  • Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)
  • Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

READ: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties

  • Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter counties & portions of Orange County

  • Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

READ: Tropical Storm Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

Pinellas County

  • Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

Video: Central Florida power crews prepare for outages ahead of Idalia’s impacts (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

Adam Poulisse joined WFTV in November 2019.

Most Read