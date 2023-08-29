Tropical Storm Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that tolls along Florida’s west coast will be suspended due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will suspend tolls beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reinstate them on Sept. 5 at noon.

Tolls suspended include:

Hillsborough County

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter counties & portions of Orange County

Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

