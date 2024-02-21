Volusia County lawmakers want to change short-term rental laws, opening county to vacation homes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A short-term rental bill could change the way vacation properties are regulated all across Florida by giving the state, not cities, the final say.

In 2021, Volusia County banned all short-term rentals in unincorporated areas.

Since then, some cities have created ordinances to control where rental homes are allowed and how long guests must book.

Read: A massive aquarium in Daytona Beach has finally opened to the public

Owner of Salty Dog Vacation Rentals, Krista Goodrich, believes the change could help communities thrive saying it simplifies the rules and would likely create a more organized list of properties and a more even playing field.

“Why if I live in this property, I can’t vacation rent out my house but three doors down, it’s different zoning and they can rent theirs,” said Goodrich.

Read: ‘The Canopy’: $30M 10-acre park to be built beneath I-4 in downtown Orlando

In Daytona Beach, she would like to see vacation rentals allowed International Speedway Boulevard or Orange Street Bridge all the way to Seabreeze.

However, Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed does not agree. She believes the state is taking too much power away from cities.

Read: This property insurance company wants to raise premiums by 53% in Florida

“I believe that cities should be responsible for their city. They know what’s best for their city and I can’t imagine the state telling a city what they need to do.”

The bill has already passed through the Senate and a companion bill is now working its way through the house.

Click here to read more about the proposed laws.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group