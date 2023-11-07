Volusia County leaders request additional school resource deputies at 7 middle schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County School Board is hoping county leaders will approve its request to fund school resource deputies for some of its schools.

Last week, the district presented its issue with an increase in crime in seven middle schools between August and October of this year.

They say those schools have had 718 alcohol, drug and tobacco-related incidents, and 647 fights in this first quarter.

The district believes providing seven school resource deputies and one new sergeant might be costly but would be worth it.

“Of course, the first thing you think of is the amount of money that it’s going to cost to do it, but on the other hand, it’s a necessity.” Said Volusia County Councilman Matt Reinhart.

The total cost would be more than $760,000 for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

The councilman said he plans to vote in favor of the request, but he wants to hear from his colleagues and the public first.

