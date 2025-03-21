Volusia County lifeguards say spring breakers are getting caught up in dangerous rip currents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The surf along our coast is starting to die down, with beachgoers expecting to see three-to-five-foot surf.

However, authorities are still warning about a rip current risk.

They say more people are expected on the beach, and the calm waves could lead someone into a rip current.

Some beachgoers said they are trying their best to be near a lifeguard tower.

Beach safety said they rescued about seven people from the water this week.

The rip current warning will be in effect through Sunday.

