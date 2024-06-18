Volusia County Mosquito Control plans week of informational events

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are cracking down on mosquitos.

In recognition of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, Volusia County Mosquito Control is hosting a series of pop-up educational events across the county.

Each event offers residents the opportunity to learn about the county’s integrated pest management program and best practices for mosquito prevention and control.

There will also be interactive activities for attendees to participate in and educational materials available on protecting your property.

Experts will also be on hand at each event to offer residents advice on effective strategies for reducing mosquito populations in their homes and neighborhoods.

All of the events are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, June 17, at the Edgewater Public Library, 103 Indian River Blvd.

Tuesday, June 18, at the Ponce de Leon Lighthouse and Museum, 4931 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet.

Wednesday, June 19, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

Thursday, June 20, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.

Friday, June 21, at Bass Pro Shops, 1880 Checkered Flag Blvd., Daytona Beach.

National Mosquito Control Awareness Week aims to increase community awareness of the importance of reducing mosquito populations and preventing mosquito-borne illnesses.

For more information on the Mosquito Control awareness events or to arrange a presentation by the Mosquito Control Division for an organization or community event, contact Environmental Specialist Shane Anderson at spanderson@volusia.org or call 386-424-2920.

