Volusia County to offer free educational programs in August to explore local ecosystems

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In August, Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division offers free educational programs to help residents and visitors explore and learn about the local ecosystems.

Some programs, which need registration because of limited capacity, offer hands-on activities like hikes and dip-netting at sites such as Gemini Springs Park and Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve.

On August 5, the Gemini Springs Hike is a highlighted activity, where participants will join an environmental specialist for a scenic walk through the wetlands of Gemini Springs Conservation Area. The hike will extend from Gemini Springs to Mullet Lake, providing insights into local species and emphasizing the importance of conserving the springs and the St. Johns River.

The Rose Bay Dip-netting Adventure on August 7 at Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve offers an exciting experience. People of all ages can cool off in Rose Bay while using dip and seine nets to find aquatic creatures.

On August 12, the Estuary Dip-netting Adventure provides an opportunity to explore marine life among mangroves and oyster beds in New Smyrna Beach. This activity is suitable for all ages.

On August 14, history enthusiasts can enjoy the Spruce Creek Mound Hike along the Overlook Trail, which offers wide views and historical details about the Spruce Creek Mound.

On August 19 and 21, the Bioluminescence Paddle at River Breeze Park allows participants aged 10 and up to paddle through Mosquito Lagoon after dark to observe glowing bioluminescent organisms. Participants can bring their own watercraft or use a provided sit-on-top kayak.

Finally, the St. Johns River Hike on August 26 at Hickory Bluff Preserve features a 1.5-mile trail along the river, where participants can observe native plants and wildlife with an environmental guide.

