Volusia County officials testing beaches for red tide

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County officials are sampling water off the coast for signs of red tide.
The county said there’s no evidence so far to indicate the algae bloom has made its way up north.
Crews were initially to begin water quality tests Monday but rough surf pushed the testing to Tuesday.
Collection began in three different locations, including near Hiles Boulevard and A1A in New Smyrna Beach and Granada Boulevard at A1A in Ormond Beach.
Volusia County Beach Safety officials said there have been no signs of red tide on the coast yet.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said Monday it did detect low levels of the algae in the Indian River Lagoon system last week.
The county expects to have the results back from Tuesday’s samples within in the next two days.
Officials said FWC has requested the county take weekly samples for now.
Red tide is a higher than normal concentration of microscopic algae.
Breaking waves can release the toxins into the air, causing eye, nose and throat irritations for people living along the coast and people with chronic breathing issues.
There have been no fish kills in Volusia County.
