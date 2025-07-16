Volusia County residents invited to join 40th annual International Coastal Cleanup

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents are invited to take part in the 40th Annual International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 20.

The event will take place at over 20 locations along the beach, Halifax River, and Indian River, including five spots in New Smyrna Beach.

The cleanup event is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring garden gloves, refillable water bottles, and trash grabbers. The organizers will provide bags, buckets, plastic gloves, and water for volunteers.

Last year, 1,562 volunteers in Volusia County collected 8,500 pounds of trash during the cleanup, showcasing the community’s dedication to reducing marine debris.

Participants are advised to wear a hat, sunscreen, comfortable clothing, and appropriate outdoor shoes to stay safe and comfortable during the cleanup activities.

The first 1,200 pre-registered participants will get a commemorative item featuring the 40th anniversary International Coastal Cleanup Logo, designed by the Ocean Conservancy. They will also receive a native tree.

For information about the cleanup or to register from Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, visit www.volusia.org/cleanups or contact the ICC coordination team at internationalcoastalcleanup@volusia.org

