Volusia County Schools begins pilot program of new weapon detection system

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — School officials in Volusia County are launching a pilot program that uses a new weapons detection system. It’s called “Evolv Express.”

The system uses AI-driven sensors to detect weapons while allowing for a smooth entry process for the students.

The program is set to begin Tuesday at Atlantic High School.

Volusia County is the first district in the state to implement this advanced screening technology.

