Volusia County Schools enhance safety measures with new training program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools is conducting school safety and security training across district campuses as part of its ongoing efforts to prepare for the upcoming school year.

According to the district, the training is designed to strengthen campus preparedness, reinforce safety protocols, and support collaboration among school administrators, security personnel and community partners.

District officials said maintaining a safe learning environment for students and staff remains a top priority.

The district said additional information about the training program, including its purpose and participating personnel, is available through the Volusia County Schools Communications Department.

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