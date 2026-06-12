Volusia County sea turtle nesting season hits record high with 695 nests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s 2026 sea turtle nesting season has begun with a record-breaking start, with the highest number of nests ever documented for this early in the season.

As of June 11, county staff and sea turtle monitoring partners have recorded 695 nests, exceeding all previous records. By the same date in 2023, during what was then the county’s record-breaking nesting season, only 444 nests had been documented. That season ended with a total of 1,516 nests.

Sea turtle nesting season lasts from May 1 to October 31, with activity usually rising during the summer months. Volusia County beaches are vital nesting sites for various sea turtle species such as loggerhead, green, and leatherback turtles.

Officials have also found five Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests this season. These turtles are regarded as the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle worldwide.

The first nests of the season are expected to begin hatching later this month.

County staff and conservation partners continue to monitor and protect nesting areas while educating residents and visitors about ways to reduce disturbances to nesting turtles and hatchlings.

Officials advise beachgoers to avoid nesting areas, limit artificial lighting that disorients turtles and hatchlings, and to remove equipment, fill holes, flatten sandcastles, dispose of trash, and respect conservation zones.

With nesting numbers already at record highs, officials are optimistic that 2026 could become one of Volusia County’s best sea turtle nesting seasons ever.

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