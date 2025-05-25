Volusia County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight shooting that injured teen in DeLand

DeLand, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released preliminary information on a shooting investigation being conducted in DeLand.

The shooting happened around 12:30 am last night and occurred at 1757 Woodland Boulevard.

Officials say a passing driver heard several gunshots, followed by his rear window shattering.

A 16-year-old passenger was identified to have a graze wound on his head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The scene remains active, and deputies continue to investigate further.

This developing story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

