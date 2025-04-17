Volusia County stormwater study results reveal potential solutions to flooding on Taylor Road

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders have released the findings of a stormwater study meant to identify issues on Taylor Road, just outside of DeLand.

It’s an area that has had significant flooding problems in the past few hurricane seasons.

The study also found three possible solutions, but they put some people in a bad spot.

Pam Teator and her husband just moved back into their home after spending tens of thousands of dollars on renovations after it flooded during Hurricane Milton. They also built a berm around their property to help water from reaching their home in the future.

Their home is one of two listed in the study as being a property the county is interested in purchasing to turn into a retention pond. Another solution includes building a lift station to pump water out of the area.

County leaders said the homes on Taylor Road were built in a closed drainage basin with no natural outfall of the water to flow out. They add that development has nothing to do with the frequent flooding people are dealing with.

“I think there is a lot of concern in this area about the subdivisions, and I think that the study addressed that. They said it was just due to excessive rainfall. I am not sure that everyone agrees,” said Pam Teator.

Teator believes the solutions will solve problems for people living on Taylor Road, but for it to be a success, she knows that might mean giving up her home.

“I think it will take all three solutions they came up with for them to do that. We have made a lot of renovations, put a lot of money into it, and I guess we are waiting to see,” said Teator.

The Teators were told their home will just keep flooding because it’s at the lowest point in the road. The county won’t be able to begin working on any of the solutions until at least next year, meaning all of the people who live there have to get through another hurricane season.

Click here to view the full study.

