Volusia County teens spray paint wrong car while trying to ‘get back’ at ex-boyfriend, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are accused of damaging a wrong car while trying to get back at an ex-boyfriend.

Deputies said an 18-year-old and 16-year-old were at the scene when they arrived for reports of the vandalism.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning on Gramercy Drive, not far from Friendship Elementary School.

Deputies said they sprayed a car with yellow paint and threw eggs at it.

Officials said not only were they caught in the act, but they has also damaged an innocent neighbor’s car.

Deputies say when they confronted the suspects, they were covered in spray paint.

Deputies say the 18-year-old was also seen drinking and driving in the area.

They say they also found marijuana in the 16-year-old’s bag.

