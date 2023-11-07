VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An elementary school teacher is reflecting on her 50 years of teaching in Volusia County.

Teachers, students and county officials held a pep rally this week for Mrs. Patricia Troutman at Palm Terrace Elementary in Daytona Beach.

Photos: Volusia County woman honored after 50 years of teaching

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 46 Volusia County woman honored after 50 years of teaching

School officials and some of her past students adorned her with a crown and a scepter and designated her as queen of the school.

She thanked the school and the students, telling them that if she had to do it all again she would do it in Volusia County.

Watch: Volusia County leaders request additional school resource deputies at 7 middle schools

“50 came quick, and I will appreciate everything that has occurred,” Troutman said. “Good, bad, not so good, but it has been a wonderful experience.”

Mayor Derrick Henry awarded Troutman with the key to Daytona Beach and a certificate for her outstanding service.

See: Feast your eyes on art and wine at an upcoming Altamonte festival

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group