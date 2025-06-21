Bethune-Cookman University appoints its 8th president

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Following an intensive and carefully vetted process that received 135 applications from across the country, the Board of Trustees of the historic Bethune-Cookman University appointed its eighth president.

Every candidate came to the campus to meet with key stakeholders before the Board of Trustees convened on June 12 to cast their vote for Dr. Albert Mosley.

Mosley is a first-generation college student who has earned degrees from Millsaps College, Duke University, Yale University, and the University of Georgia.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be selected as the 8th President of the great Bethune-Cookman University and to build upon the powerful legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune,” said Dr. Mosley.

His tenure is slated to begin July 7.

Mosley continues, “I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to all that God has in store as I partner with our faculty, staff, students, alums, donors, and community partners in shaping a bold and inspiring future for B-CU.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group