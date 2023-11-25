DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department said a tractor-trailer caught fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the fire happened around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Mile Marker 265 Northbound Interstate 95, and two right lanes were blocked.

The department said the driver was hauling produce from Plant City to Jacksonville, and the driver disconnected the trailer before crews arrived.

Fire crews put the fire out and sprayed foam on the items in the trailer.

There were no reported injuries.

Investigators did not give the cause of the fire.

Read: Daytona Beach police say man arrested after woman stabbed to death, baby killed in intentional fire

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Daytona Beach crews battle tractor-trailer fire on I-95 Daytona Beach Fire said the driver was hauling produce from Plant City to Jacksonville. (Daytona Beach Fire Department /Daytona Beach Fire Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group