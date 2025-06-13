Volusia County

Daytona Beach Pier gets a fresh new look

Daytona Beach pier reopens Daytona Beach’s iconic pier is officially open after being closed for more than 300 days. (WFTV Staff)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Work is underway to give the Daytona Beach Pier a fresh new look, with crews hard at work replacing 14 stairs and 4 ADA ramps.

Daytona Beach Pier is the most iconic landmark on the beach and it’s been at the heart of beach life since the community’s earliest days.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be 1.5 million dollars, with a projected completion date set for early 2026.

After years of wear and tear, the stairs will be carefully constructed to meet state standards.

