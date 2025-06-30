Daytona Beach site will soon come to life after six years of dormancy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A construction site that has remained unused for nearly six years is about to be revived in Daytona Beach. The project on State Road A1A near Oakridge Boulevard was intended to become the tallest building in the city.

The community has called the unfinished project an eyesore for years. Currently, rusty rebar and concrete slabs jut out of the ground in the heart of the tourism area on A1A. Commissioner Ken Strickland explains that an agreement has been reached to get something else in the works. For now, the developer has committed to building a one-story events and retail space.

Although it’s quite different from the original plan, Strickland said it’s an essential step toward revitalizing the area.

“It will hide the look of what we see when we look across the street right now,” said Strickland.

He said the developers encountered some issues with financing the $200 million project shortly after work started.

For years, residents have been uneasy about the possibility of a tower that is that tall. Strickland said some of those fears still exist and added that part of the project is on hold for now, but it’s not completely off the table in the future.

“That’s what they were approved for to begin with. That foundation will be able to accommodate the 31 stories in the future if they can get to a point where they can make that happen,” said Strickland.

The work will resume after the Fourth of July and the project should be complete by next summer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group