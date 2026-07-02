DeLand breaks ground on first tiny home community

DELAND, Fla. — This week, DeLand made a significant advance as city officials, the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, and community members came together to break ground on the city’s inaugural tiny home community.

The city says this exciting project has been years in the making, and it will greatly expand housing options for those who need them most.

This initiative provides hope and paves a new way to achieve stability and independence for many residents.

The city states that, as the project commences, there is a sense of enthusiasm regarding its potential—providing more than merely new residences, but also new opportunities for residents across West Volusia.

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