Fireworks discarded improperly scorch garage in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department reports a residential fire that occurred overnight in the garage of a home on Beach Bum Boulevard in the Margaritaville subdivision during the holiday weekend.

Daytona Beach Fire Department Units responded to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Beach Bum Boulevard in the Margaritaville subdivision.

Daytona Beach Fire officials say that improperly discarded fireworks caused the fire. The flames were confined to the garage and quickly extinguished by the responding units, preventing further damage to the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the family residing in the home temporarily relocated to stay with friends while the house was ventilated.

The firefighters state that the prompt action of the Daytona Beach Fire Department ensured the fire was controlled swiftly, minimizing damage and avoiding injuries.

