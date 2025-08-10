Head-on crash in Volusia County results in one death, leaves two others seriously injured

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed and two ATV riders were seriously injured in a crash late Saturday on State Road 40 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. west of the Pine Woods Road intersection. A 35-year-old man from Ormond Beach was riding his motorcycle eastbound when an ATV, operated by a 28-year-old woman with a 22-year-old passenger, entered his path, leading to a head-on collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist died at the scene, and the two women on the ATV were hospitalized for serious injuries. Troopers noted the motorcyclist was the only one wearing a helmet.

The ATV was traveling westbound on the eastbound right grass shoulder before entering the eastbound lane, causing a collision. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating why the ATV entered the motorcycle’s path.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group