Help sought to identify suspect in Volusia County fraud case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fraud case where a victim’s debit card was used to withdraw cash from a bank.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a fraud case involving the unauthorized use of a victim’s debit card. The incident happened when the suspect withdrew cash from a bank using the stolen card.

Detective Bartzer is managing the case and serves as the main contact for anyone with information about the suspect. People who identify the suspect are urged to contact Detective Bartzer. The public can contact Detective Bartzer by calling 386-860-7030 or by emailing MBartzer@volusiasheriff.gov.

Authorities hope that public assistance will help identify and apprehend the suspect involved in the debit card fraud case.

