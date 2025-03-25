‘Keep Deltona Wild’ City leaders want to change rules for developers

DELTONA, Fla. — A change in zoning in Deltona could change rules for developers and help preserve land. During a special meeting this Saturday, commissioners will take the first steps to put a zone overlay in place.

They’re calling it “Keep Deltona Wild.”

The overlay district would cover zoning already in place and essentially create more rules for developers who want to build on the city’s southeastern side.

Commissioner Nick Lulli proposed the idea, saying the plan would ultimately lead to smarter buildings that the land could support.

“It’s areas that have a lot of wetlands sometimes and a lot of lowlands where we rely on that really to hold back the water from flooding our communities that surround it,” said Lulli.

Several residents, who told Eyewitness News they moved to that area to have more space, support him.

“This was all cow fields behind here now they want to out up neighborhood after neighborhood,” said Peter Stockman.

“We gotta let the wild be wild ,” said Paul Hickey.

The change could also create more diverse development like parks or agricultural businesses mixed in with homes, something residents want.

The meeting is on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the city hall.

