Mainland High School will introduce new drop-off route

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School in Daytona Beach will introduce a new drop-off route starting Monday, which may impact traffic on Clyde Morris Boulevard near the Speedway.

The new route encourages parents to use Clyde Morris Boulevard for entering and exiting, and to wait gently in front of the school gate before dropping off students.

School officials say this small change is meant to improve traffic flow and keep everyone safer around the school.

Starting next week, the new drop-off route at Mainland High School is expected to improve safety and make traffic flow more smoothly.

