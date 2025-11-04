Man arrested in Deltona for threatening family with hunting knife and injuring father

DELTONA, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Deltona on Sunday after threatening four children and injuring his father with a hunting knife.

Volusia County deputies arrested Trevor Nieves-Gonzalez after a tense incident at a Fowler Drive home. Deputies responded to reports of him with a large hunting knife, having injured one person and threatening four children.

The situation escalated when the deputy encountered Nieves-Gonzalez’s father, who intervened to prevent a shooting by placing himself between his son and the deputy. Despite this, Nieves-Gonzalez dropped the knife, spat on a second deputy, and was subdued with a Taser.

The father was treated for injuries, including a knife wound to the head, before deputies arrived.

Nieves-Gonzalez faces multiple charges: aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of child abuse, battery on an officer, and resisting with violence.

