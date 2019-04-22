Man fatally stabbed acquaintance after he refused to drink with him, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach said an argument led to a man's fatal stabbing on Easter.
It happened on Taylor Avenue near North Ridgewood Road, where Jaime Garcia refused to go drink with Juan Aragon Barranco, according to an arrest report.
Police believe Barranco was already drunk and high when he showed up to Garcia's apartment, according to witnesses.
When Garcia said no to drinking, an argument ensued and Barranco pulled out a knife. Police said Garcia grabbed a wooded post to defend himself and tried to run away, but he fell outside of his apartment and Barranco stabbed him twice in the chest.
An officer later found Barranco about a block away from the murder scene trying to get rid of the knife, according to police.
Garcia's family drove ten hours to Daytona Beach from Virginia once they received the news of his murder.
Jaime's aunt, Doris Garcia, told Channel 9 she loved her nephew like a son and that he was on his way to work when the altercation took place.
Doris said that she's trying to gather enough money so she can fly Jaime's body back to Honduras so he can be buried next to his father.
Barranco remains in the Volusia County Jail and faces a charge of second degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to online records.
