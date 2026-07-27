Orange City utility work near John Knox Village will cause traffic delays

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Utility crews are installing critical underground telecommunications infrastructure in Orange City, Florida, specifically around the John Knox Village campus in Central Florida.

The project involves excavation and directional boring to enhance local communication networks and protect existing systems.

Residents on nearby streets like Monastery Road and E. Graves Avenue should prepare for minor traffic delays, lane closures, and construction noise.

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