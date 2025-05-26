Reward announced, new details unveiled in weekend overnight DeLand shooting

DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff, Mike Chitwood, has released additional information regarding an overnight shooting in DeLand over the weekend that injured a teen with a grazing bullet to the head.

Today, Chitwood announced a reward of ten thousand dollars for any information about the potential shooters.

He elaborated that the teenager was in a car that was passing by, while two other individuals were arguing. Shots were fired and one bullet blew through the window of the car, grazing the head of the teen.

Sheriff’s say he was returning from a graduation party.

The incident occurred at 1757 Woodland Boulevard, as seen on the map below. Officials say a passing driver heard several gunshots, followed by his rear window shattering.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No further information is available but Channel 9 will keep providing updates accordingly.

