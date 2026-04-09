Man accused of shooting Volusia County deputy seeks to block his confession in court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Luis Diaz Polanco, the man accused of shooting at two Volusia County deputies and hitting one of them, is expected back in court on Thursday.

The shooting on March 2 sent Deputy Jose Rivera to a hospital after he was shot twice.

Polanco’s lawyers are looking to have a video confession removed from the court case.

However, prosecutors argue that the confession shows just how dangerous Polanco is.

The legal battle over what Polanco told investigators is just heating up.

Polanco has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Deputy Rivera is still healing and is expected to make a full recovery.

See more in the video above.

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