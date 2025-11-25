Salvation Army of Daytona Beach hosts free Thanksgiving meal for the community on Thanksgiving Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Daytona Beach will host a free Thanksgiving meal for the community on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 316 North Street, Daytona Beach.

The event aims to bring together families and individuals for a warm meal, fellowship, and a time of gratitude, featuring live music, interactive games, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

“Our heart is to create a place where everyone feels valued, seen, and cared for,” said Lt. Kalynn Green of The Salvation Army. “Thanksgiving is a time for community, and we are grateful to open our doors to anyone who needs a meal or simply a place to belong.”

The meal is provided at no cost, and no registration is required, making it accessible to all community members, including those experiencing homelessness, families in need, and seniors.

The Salvation Army continues its commitment to serving Volusia and Flagler Counties year-round through various programs, including food assistance, youth programs, rental and utility support, and emergency services.

For more information about the Thanksgiving event or to support The Salvation Army’s holiday efforts, community members can contact The Salvation Army Daytona Beach at (239) 628-7881 or visit SalvationArmyDaytona.org.

