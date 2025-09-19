Señor Frog’s to open first Volusia County location

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Señor Frog’s is excited to announce the opening of its very first location in Volusia County, right in Daytona Beach. This is part of a redevelopment effort to bring new energy and excitement to the area.

The new restaurant at 41 S. Ocean Ave., a former parking lot, will be a two-story, 9,896-square-foot venue connected to a boardwalk near Main Street Pier. Daytona Beach approved a $500,000 incentive and a lease through 2073.

Recently, the city’s Beachside Redevelopment Board met to discuss its ongoing plans, including infrastructure upgrades, new attractions, and long-term goals for revitalizing the area.

The opening of Señor Frog’s in Daytona Beach is expected to help breathe new life into the beachside area, attract more visitors and give a welcome boost to local businesses.

